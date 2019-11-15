Social housing plans for Ramelton at advanced stage

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the acquisition of unfinished properties in Ramelton is now at an advanced stage and it’s hoped to have contracts signed in the coming weeks.

The next stage is to prepare a schedule of works for each of the 18 properties and to subsequently tender the works.

It’s anticipated that the properties will be ready for allocation in the latter half of next year.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr John O’Donnell says it will make a huge difference to the housing list locally: