A Sinn Fein TD believes there is enough time before the next general election for the party to recover from it’s poor showing in the local elections.

The Party’s Ardfheis is taking place this weekend in Derry.

A range of issues will be discussed at the gathering which will also see a challenge to the Vice President, Michelle O’Neill.

Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O’Broin says they will work to improve the fitness of the party for the campaigns ahead: