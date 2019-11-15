Progress on bringing more facilities to New Mills Corn & Flax Mill

Progress is reportedly being made on bringing more facilities to the Corn and Flax Mill in New Mills.



Currently, the attraction does not have a shop or café on site with tourist numbers said to be dwindling compared to other places in the county.

It’s understood that the OPW is to give an update on their plans for the site while further meetings between relevant bodies are also due to take place.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh believes having more amenities would in turn boost visitor numbers.

He also says that there an appetite locally to provide such amenities: