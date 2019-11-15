Progress being made on DCCs Corporate Plan

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says he believes the council should wait for more clarity on the impact of Brexit before completing its new Corporate Plan.

A public consultation is currently underway on what the plan should entail, with submissions being accepted until December 4th.

However, ahead of the council’s budget meeting next week, Seamus Neely wants to commission a special economic study.

A public consultation has been launched on Donegal County Council’s new Corporate Plan, which should, in normal circumstances, be completed shortly.

However, in his introduction to Donegal County Council’s draft budget for 2020, Chief Executive Seamus Neely says he believes the council should await the outcome of the ongoing Brexit process before concluding its deliberations.

Furthermore, he says he believes there is a need for specifically prepared Economic Development Impact Assessment, and a supporting Investment Plan, to address the impact of Brexit on Donegal, and provide the evidence necessary when seeking government funding to address it.

Mr Neely says Brexit is more likely to have more impact on Donegal than on any other council area with regard to location, geography, and the embedded nature of the cross border economy and communities. However, he said Donegal County Council has been actively involved in Brexit discussions, along Derry City and Strabane District Council and others, in order to be as prepared as possible.

The Budget Meeting takes place on this day week, Friday November 22nd.