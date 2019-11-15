Overnight frost leaves roads around Donegal treacherous

A sharp overnight frost has left some routes around Donegal treacherous this morning.

Gardai have confirmed that a number of minor crashes have happened this morning with areas in south Donegal, Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan said to be worst affected.

Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution and assume no road is ice free.

Local updates:

Barnesmore Gap is reportedly very icy this morning on the Ballybofey side along the Lough Mourne section – proceed with care.

The Mountain Top roundabout in Letterkenny quite treacherous.

The route from Churchill to Letterkenny extremely bd with motorists urged to drive with care.

The road from Fintown to Letterkenny and from Fintown to Ballybofey both reportedly very bad with ice.

The junction at Dunnes of Illistrin ‘very dangerous’

The road between Doohary & Finntown is extremely slippy.

A car is currently off the road at Ballymacool roundabout in Letterkenny.

The Road from Welshtown area to Finntown is like ice

There is a minor crash at Illistrin – the road is like a bottle