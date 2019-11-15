HSE’s Service Plan won’t be enough – McConalogue

There’s been criticism of the HSE’s Service Plan which was announced yesterday, with claims that without a commitment to extra staff, the aim of reducing the number of people awaiting hospital beds will not be achieved.

In a statement last night, the INMO said while extra funding for the health service is welcome, the ongoing recruitment pause means that it will be impossible to staff any additional services.

That’s been echoed by Donegal TD Charlie Mcconalogue, who says recruitment must be a priority.

The HSE says it will be focussing on extra home help provision and keeping people out of hospital.

However, Deputy Mc Conalogue says that won’t be enough: