Extent of freezing conditions not forecast – Council

Donegal County Council has stated that the extent of last night’s freezing conditions was not forecast and therefore gritting vehicles were not deployed until earlier this morning.

Localised areas which were subject to overnight showers followed by dipping temperatures created black ice pockets at a number of locations across the county.

This resulted in many routes, particularly in south Donegal and areas in Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan left in a treacherous condition for motorists to navigate with Gardai dealing with a number of minor crashes this morning.

Brendan O Donnell senior road engineer at DCC spoke on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: