Donegal student shadowing Taoiseach for the day

A Donegal teenager is urging Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to ensure that politics and global studies are taught in every school in the country.

18 year old Charles John Gallagher, a sixth year student, is shadowing the Taoiseach today in a “take over” organised as part of UNICEF’s World Children’s Day celebrations today.

After winning an online competition for the role, he attended the British Irish Council at Farmleigh House in Dublin this morning, before travelling to Government Buildings to see the inner workings of the Taoiseach’s office.



Charles says he became interested in politics in 2017 because of Brexit, and his concerns about what that would mean for Ireland and the border region.

He spoke to Kacey Riardon about his interest in politics, and why he relishes this opportunity………..