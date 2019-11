Donegal’s Sam Magee & Chloe Magee have progressed to the Semi-Finals of the AIG FZ Forza Irish Open.

They produced after a fantastic display as they came from behind to beat Mathias Thyrri & Mai Surrow (Denmark), 19 – 21, 21 – 9, 21 – 13.

The will now meet the French pair of Ronan Labar and Anne Tran.