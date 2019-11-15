Calls on Council to take lead on Changing Places toilet facilities

Donegal County Council is being urged to take the lead in promoting and developing Changing Places toilet facilities, as there are currently none in the West and North West region.

As well as allowing wheelchair access, such facilities allow another person into the room to offer assistance where it’s required, and also allow for preparation and aftercare for people whose needs are more complex.

Niamh Walsh is a nurse, and a PhD student at Queens in Belfast, who is writing her thesis on access.

At this week’s Glenties Municipal District meeting, she made a presentation after which members pledged to raise the issue in Lifford.

Niamh Walsh says there are only 11 such facilities in the country, none of them in this region: