Buncrana all set for Ulster Club Junior Final decider

In the Ulster Junior Club Football Championship, it’s final day tomorrow and Buncrana will proudly fly the Donegal flag as they take on Blackhill of Monaghan in the decider.

This game has a 5.00 pm start at Healy Park in Omagh and it is the first part of the double bill in Omagh on Saturday before the Naomh Conaill – Clontibret game in the semi-finals of the senior championship at 7.00 pm.

For Buncrana, it’s a wonderful end to the season following disappointment in the All-County League this year when they got relegated.

Club chairman Lawrence Hegarty is really looking forward to the game. He spoke with Tom Comack.