All or nothing in big Oscar Traynor Cup clash

The Donegal League face the Inishowen League in an all-or-nothing Oscar Traynor Inter-League Trophy clash at Ballyare on Saturday at 7.00 pm.

The winners will progress to the next round of competition in which Inishowen have enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

Both managers have assembled strong panels for the game, and a closely fought encounter is expected.

Diarmaid O’Brien, the Inishowen League manager, is pleased with how preparations have gone.

Meanwhile, Donegal League manager Raymond Shields has been pleased with his side’s friendly games in advance of the match against their great rivals.