Aidan McCauley signs professional contract with Institute

Aidan McCauley has signed a professional contract with Institute, after a string of good performances for the Derry side in the Irish League.

Institute assistant manager Sean Friars said that “it’s great to get Aidan on a pro deal at the club and one in which he fully deserved. Aidan made the step up from championship football this season and has excelled, playing a number of positions, but recently holding down his spot in centre midfield. The new deal, I feel, is only the starting point for Aidan as I know having worked with him before he has more in him. His challenge now is to kick on and go to the next level which we all feel and believe he will do”.