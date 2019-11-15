41 Donegal clubs to share €1.4M under Sports Capital programme

41 clubs in Donegal are to share €1.4 million in funding under the Sports Capital programme.

Among the highlights include almost €86,000 for Rasheney Football Club, just over €75,000 for Inishowen Rugby Club, Glenfinn GAA club is to receive almost €72,000 and the Kilmacrennan Community Development is get just over €70,000

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says that there will be other funding opportunities for those who missed out this time round:

A full list of those benefiting from the fund is available below:

ADOPT (Assoc for Dev of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) – €7,560

Aileach Football Club – €36,040

Buncrana Hearts FC – €12,207

Castlefin Celtic – €33,987

CLG Baile na nGalloglach – €8,344

CLG Cloch Cheann Fhaola – €37,645

CLG Gleann Fhinne – €71,718

Cloughaneely Golf Club – €18,683

Coláiste Cholmcille – €69,837

Convoy Arsenal FC – €8,444

Donegal Co Co Ballyshannon Leisure Centre – €25,376

Donegal ETB – €14,226

Donegal League Org – €39,693

Dunfanaghy Golf Club – €62,476

Fanad Gaels GAA – €10,667

Fintown Harps AFC – €6,613

Forbairt na Rossan – €2,708

Forbairt Pobal Ghleann Gaothbarra – €13,123

Foyle Rowing Club – €4,604

Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure – €49,600

Glenree United FC – €19,092

Greencastle Golf Club – €63,647

Inishowen Community & Recreation Sports Dev – €8,999

Inishowen Rugby Club – €75,101

Keadue Rovers – €66,982

Killybegs GAA – €32,837

Kilmacrennan Comm Dev Co – €70,365

Lagan Harps FC – €40,022

Naomh Mhuire CLG – €31,574

Rasheney Football Club – €85,926

Rathmullan and District Resource Centre – €59,526

Scoil Bhríde – €25,160

St Eugene’s Diocesan Trust, Malin – €59,544

St Mary’s GAA – €36,539

St Columba’s Diocesan Trust (St Eunan’s NS) – €28,239

St Columba’s Diocesan Trust – €59,046

St John Bosco Club – €6,618

St Johnston Cricket Club – €15,268

Swilly Rovers FC – €64,232

Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta – €5,006

Whitestrand Utd – €5,613

ends