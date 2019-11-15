41 Donegal clubs to share €1.4M under Sports Capital programme

41 clubs in Donegal are to share €1.4 million in funding under the Sports Capital programme.
Among the highlights include almost €86,000 for Rasheney Football Club, just over €75,000 for Inishowen Rugby Club, Glenfinn GAA club is to receive almost €72,000 and the Kilmacrennan Community Development is get just over €70,000
Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says that there will be other funding opportunities for those who missed out this time round:
A full list of those benefiting from the fund is available below:
ADOPT (Assoc for Dev of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) – €7,560
Aileach Football Club – €36,040
Buncrana Hearts FC – €12,207
Castlefin Celtic – €33,987
CLG Baile na nGalloglach – €8,344
CLG Cloch Cheann Fhaola – €37,645
CLG Gleann Fhinne – €71,718
Cloughaneely Golf Club – €18,683
Coláiste Cholmcille – €69,837
Convoy Arsenal FC – €8,444
Donegal Co Co Ballyshannon Leisure Centre – €25,376
Donegal ETB – €14,226
Donegal League Org – €39,693
Dunfanaghy Golf Club – €62,476
Fanad Gaels GAA – €10,667
Fintown Harps AFC – €6,613
Forbairt na Rossan – €2,708
Forbairt Pobal Ghleann Gaothbarra – €13,123
Foyle Rowing Club – €4,604
Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure – €49,600
Glenree United FC – €19,092
Greencastle Golf Club – €63,647
Inishowen Community & Recreation Sports Dev – €8,999
Inishowen Rugby Club – €75,101
Keadue Rovers – €66,982
Killybegs GAA – €32,837
Kilmacrennan Comm Dev Co – €70,365
Lagan Harps FC – €40,022
Naomh Mhuire CLG – €31,574
Rasheney Football Club – €85,926
Rathmullan and District Resource Centre – €59,526
Scoil Bhríde – €25,160
St Eugene’s Diocesan Trust, Malin – €59,544
St Mary’s GAA – €36,539
St Columba’s Diocesan Trust (St Eunan’s NS) – €28,239
St Columba’s Diocesan Trust – €59,046
St John Bosco Club – €6,618
St Johnston Cricket Club – €15,268
Swilly Rovers FC – €64,232
Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta – €5,006
Whitestrand Utd – €5,613
