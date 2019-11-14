Urgent meeting sought by Cllrs from Letterkenny MD with OPW

An urgent meeting is being sought by Councillors from the Letterkenny Municipal District with the OPW to get an update on work taking place around the town.

There’s said to be concern surrounding a range of issues facing Letterkenny, most notably with areas along the River Swilly.

It’s thought that there are opportunities for developments near the river but potential flood assessments and other works by the OPW need to be complete in the first instance.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is calling for the meeting and believes it’s quite timely: