Taoiseach told seven day respite is needed in the North West

The Taoiseach has been told there is a need for a seven day a week respite service in the North West.

After a year without any service, Seaview House in Mountcharles is set to reopen in January after a new contract was negotiated, but it will only operate on a five day a week basis.

Some of the 50 families served by the centre expressed anger at that fact at a public meeting in Donegal Town earlier this week.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon was at that meeting, he says the North West is the only region that doesn’t have a weekend service…………….