Plans lodged for massive development in Donegal Town

Planning permission for a proposed residential and commercial development has been submitted for Donegal Town.

The development, valued at over 10 million euro, would include over 80 dwellings, a leisure centre and office and retail space.

The proposed location for the development is at Mullans and Doonan just off the N56 on the Mountcharles side of Donegal Town.

The plans for the vast site include more than 80 dwellings, a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, office blocks, and a building which would be used for both retail and apartments.

It’s understood that the proposed dwellings will be a mix of four, three, two and one bedroom houses.

Other plans for the development include a transportation hub with bus parking bays, play areas, parks and public space.

The development is also set to cater for almost 400 parking spaces.

Planning permission is being sought by Carnvalley Holdings Ltd and the plans have been submitted this week by architect William Donoghue & Associates of Mountcharles.