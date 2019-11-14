“Less spin and more action” needed on health – Doherty

A Donegal TD says the public wants to see “less spin and more action” from the government on the health service.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was responding to a warning babies will die if overcrowding at the country’s busiest maternity hospital is not addressed.

The Master of the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin says overcrowding and infection were key causal factors in a previous death.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says there are solutions to the health crisis if that government was prepared to pursue them…………….