HSE to set out plan for tackling hospital overcrowding

The HSE will set out its plan today for tackling hospital overcrowding this winter.

Extra beds and more homecare packages are expected to be among the measures.

Meanwhile the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital has halved since yesterday.

20 people were waiting there this morning compared with 40 yesterday.

The number of people on hospital trolleys reached 679 on one day last week – the second highest so far this year.

The Health Minister has accepted the numbers waiting for a bed has been far too high recently.

26 million euro has already been allocated to the HSE for its winter plan to address what should be a busy few months.

Extra beds and more homecare packages to make sure people can be discharged faster from hospitals are expected to be among the measures announced this morning.

Time will tell if the announcement goes far enough to tackle the level of overcrowding.