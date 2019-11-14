Gardai apprehend drug driver in Raphoe

Gardai have arrested a man after discovering a car behaving ‘dangerously’ in the Raphoe area.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai from Raphoe were on routine patrol earlier this morning when they observed the car.

They stopped the car and it was subsequently seized after it was discovered the driver didn’t have a driving licence or insurance.

Following a drugs test, the motorist also tested positive for having cannabis in his system.

He now faces a court appearance on a number of charges.

A Garda Spokesperson is meanwhile urging all road users not to take risks on the road. They say that while roads always pose a threat, the risk is heightened further at this time of year.

They are also reminding the public to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and adhere to the rules of the road.