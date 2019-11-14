GAA Programme – Ulster Junior Final, Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

Ahead of what is a busy weekend for Donegal clubs in provincial action, Tom is joined on tonight’s programme by former Naomh Conaill player and manager Martin Doherty, Joe Brennan, chairman of the St Naul’s Club, as well as long-serving and founding member of the Buncrana GAA club Sean Masterson, and current chairman of the club Lawerence Hegarty.

Donegal senior champions Naomh Conaill face Clontibret from Monaghan, in the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship on Saturday night in Healy Park, Omagh.

Donegal Junior champions Buncrana will take on Blackhill of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship final, also on Saturday in Healy Park.

St Nauls, the Donegal Intermediate champions go toe-to-toe with Tyrone Intermediate champions Galbally, in the Ulster Intermediate Football Club semi-final. That game is on Sunday, in Celtic Park.