Derry City manager Declan Devine is already out looking for new players to boost the squad ahead of next season.

And one player understood to be on the radar, according to the Derry News, is Dundalk striker Georgie Kelly.

The Inishowen native had a great season with the Lilywhites but a club source acknowledged that getting him from Dundalk is a long shot.

Devine is already speaking with a number of players about next season and could bring in as many as ten new faces.