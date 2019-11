Sinn Féin’s Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill has passed the final stage in the Dáil.

The legislation which would reform insurance contracts, increase transparency and tilt the balance in favour of the consumer was brought to the Dail by the party’s Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

The Bill is now due to come before the Seanad.

Speaking in the Dail last evening, Deputy Doherty welcomed the passing of the Bill which he says will bring huge benefits for consumers: