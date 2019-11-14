Concern over slow pace of Coastal Erosion works in West Donegal

A Donegal Councillor says progress on Coastal Erosion works in West Donegal is moving much too slowly, and it’s likely to be two years before any progress is made.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher was speaking after the Glenties Municipal District was briefed on progress in the Inishfree Bay and Gweebarra Bay Coastal Flooding and Erosion Risk Management Study.

The study will examine Gweebarra Bay, Maghery, Inishfree Bay on the Carrickfinn Peninsula, and Magheroarty.

The tender process has finished, and a contractor has been appointed.

However, Cllr Gallagher says by the time the study is complete and plans are drawn up, it will be a long time before protections are in place: