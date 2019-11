A Donegal Senator claims Community Employment Supervisors are being treated like second class citizens by Government.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has also hit out at the Government over their decision to walk away from trade union talks on pensions for CE Supervisors, branding is ‘unacceptable’.

In 2008 the Labour Court recommended that an agreed pension scheme for CE Supervisors should be put in place.

Senator MacLochlainn says its imperative a resolution is found without any further delay: