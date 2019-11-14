18 injured in crash involving Letterkenny to Dublin bus

Eighteen people have been injured in a crash involving a bus traveling from Letterkenny to between Dublin airport.

The bus was in collision with a truck on the N2 outside Castleblayney in Co Monaghan.

One person sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash.

There were 30 people on the bus at the time of the crash. Emergency services had to free one person who was trapped on board the bus for a time.

It is understood the bus had departed Letterkenny in Co Donegal at around 9.20am this morning.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.