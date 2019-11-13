Update – Irish Water contact gardai after Lough Foyle incident

Irish Water has contacted gardai following an incident on Lough Foyle this morning.

In a statement to Highland Radio News this afternoon, Irish Water say a company working on their behalf carrying out non-invasive survey works in Lough Foyle were unable to complete their work this morning, after an interaction with two local boats.

The fishermen claim they were being obstructed, and when they spoke to the skipper of the vessel, he moved away.

Irish Water says it is taking the matter very seriously, and has reported the matter to An Garda Siochana, who are investigating.

Liam O’Brien is skipper of one of the two fishing boats involved. He says a potential stand off and protest was defused today because of dialogue, but the underlying issue remains unresolved.

He told Highland Radio News that their quarrel is with Irish Water, and not the crew of the vessel……..