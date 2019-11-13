Swilly Seals Swimming Club seeks new members

The Swilly Seals Swimming Club based at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny will hold open trials for new members on Sunday, November 24th, between 9am and 10am.

The trials are free to everyone. Those attending are asked to email their name, date of birth and contact number to info@swillyseals.ie.

Swilly Seals is divided into four squads for training – the aim of the club is to develop competitive swimmers in a positive environment.

“Our swimmers learn valuable life-skills, meet new people, make friends from all over Ireland, exercise, improve fitness and most of all have fun,” the club says.

“If this sounds like something you would be interested in, then we would like to invite you to come and join our community.”