There are calls on the Health Minister and the HSE to immediately appoint an Autism Therapist for Inishowen.

The post has been vacant now for 17 months after the previous therapist left the job.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he was informed during the summer that recruitment was underway but to date no appointment has been made.

He says the delay in the appointment of a therapist is an absolute disgrace and unacceptable: