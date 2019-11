Serious concerns have been raised over the culling of seals in Donegal.

The Irish Seal Sanctuary has received what they have described as a very ‘disturbing’ report of the shooting of seals in the waters between Greencastle and Culdaff.

Brendan Price, Biologist at the Irish Seal Sanctuary says, at the moment the motive behind the killing of the protected species is unclear.

He is however, appealing to those responsible to desist: