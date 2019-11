Sewage from the equivalent of 77,000 people in 36 towns and villages is released into the environment every day without treatment.

Areas in Donegal discharging untreated wastewater include Kerrykeel, Rathmullan, Ramelton, Moville, Falcarragh, Burtonport, Kilcar and the Coolatee Housing Scheme.

There are also 21 large towns and cities, including Moville, where waste water treatment did not meet EU standards.

Andy Fanning from the EPA says Irish Water needs to get on top of the issue: