Local development projects jeopardized by red tape – O’Fearraigh

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says important local development projects are being jeopardized by red tape.

Each year, Donegal County Council invites applications Under the Development Fund Initiative, which supports small economic, social, cultural and heritage projects from local community groups and committees. The money is provided by members through their development fund.

However, Cllr John Sheamuis O’Fearraigh says the process of drawing down the money is overly complicated, and he believes it should be streamlined: