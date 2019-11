There are urgent calls for round table discussions to take place on improving and extending the Letterkenny Town Bus service.

With the ever growing population of the town combined with on-going major traffic congestion, it’s thought that now is the time to talk about the possible challenges facing the service.

There’s also concern that the current schedule isn’t meeting the needs of some areas in the town.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s important that the conversation takes place: