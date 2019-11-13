Lagan Harps U12s honoured by Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Council

Lagan Harps Under 12’s were honoured by the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Council on Tuesday afternoon in the Council offices in Milford. In 2019, the Lagan Under 12’s played a total of 27 games, winning 25 and drawing only two, on their way to winning five titles over the season.

Their roll of honour this year is as follows:

-Donegal U12 Women’s League Winners

-Donegal U12 Challenge Cup Winners

-North West U12 Regional Challenge Cup Winners

-Willie McLaughlin U12 Ulster Cup Winners

-Under 12 FAI National Challenge Cup Winners.