Lagan Harps U12s honoured by Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Council

By
admin
-
Deputy Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley and Mayor Cllr John O’Donnell presenting Lagan Harps U12 joint captains Orlaith Doherty and Sophie Canning with an award in honour of their achievements in 2019.
Lagan Harps Under 12’s were honoured by the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Council on Tuesday afternoon in the Council offices in Milford. In 2019, the Lagan Under 12’s played a total of 27 games, winning 25 and drawing only two, on their way to winning five titles over the season.
Their roll of honour this year is as follows:
-Donegal U12 Women’s League Winners
-Donegal U12 Challenge Cup Winners
-North West U12 Regional Challenge Cup Winners
-Willie McLaughlin U12 Ulster Cup Winners
-Under 12 FAI National Challenge Cup Winners.

