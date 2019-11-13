Fishermen on the Foyle pledge to fight pipeline plans

Fishermen on Lough Foyle have hit out at Irish Water and the Loughs Agency after a vessel arrived on the lough this morning to do survey work in the area where Irish Water plan to locate a discharge pipe from the proposed treatment plant at Carnagarve.

Fishermen claim they were effectively being obstructed, and when they spoke to the skipper of the vessel, the skipper moved away.

Liam O’Brien, one of the fishermen in the area, brought the skipper on board his own vessel and explained the situation to him.

He says a potential stand off and protest was defused today because of dialogue, but the underlying issue remains unresolved………