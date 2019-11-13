Cllr confident most of Four Lanes work will be at night

A Donegal County Councillor is confident that the majority of works relating to the Four Lanes Scheme in Letterkenny will take place at night time.

The work is to take place between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts, the main thoroughfare into the town and the only gateway to the entire west of the county.

The works are scheduled to get underway in the first half of 2020 and there are fears that they could add to the already major traffic congestion that the town is already facing.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says a lot of discussions and planning are on-going and he’s hopeful that the impact will be limited: