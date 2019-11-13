Ballyness Bay aquaculture plans raised in Seanad

The Seanad has been told that all processes laid down in relation to aquaculture licences have been adhered to in the application for a major project aquaculture project on Ballyness Bay.

Representatives of the Save Ballyness Bay campaign argue that the Department of Agriculture and the Marine has not followed its own guidelines in seeking environmental assessments of plans to develop Oyster farming in the bay.

They have also questioned whether adequate notice was given to the community, saying the public notice was printed in the Donegal Democrat which isn’t widely circulated in the area, and pointed out that the documentation people were entitled to view was on display in Falcarragh Garda Station, which is closed for much of the time.

However, responding to a submission from Senator Brian O’Domhnall, Junior Minister Andrew Doyle acknowledged that while questions have been raised, all processes have been followed………….