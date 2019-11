Gardaí have issued a further warning to business owners to be aware of a new scam doing the rounds.

These scams, called invoice or CEO scams, target businesses by asking them to change their payment details to a service provider via emails that are designed to look like they come from a legitimate source.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show Community Garda Slot, Garda Grainne Doherty says these scams are having a huge impact on businesses that fall victim to them: