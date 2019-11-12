Education Minister issues update on remediation programme for schools constructed by WBS

The Education Minister says significant progress on the remediation programme for 40 schools constructed by Western Building Systems has been made.

Work has been completed on 14 schools so far – and will start on the rest next year, including Letterkenny Educate Together National School after it was assessed as having similar safety issues to those identified last year in 22 others.

Money has been spent on measures such as scaffolding, fire safety works and structural repairs at the dozens of sites affected.

However, Education Minister Joe McHugh insists a €40 million bill to fix building defects at some schools won’t affect other planned projects: