Council urged to take back control of civic amenity sites

Donegal County Council is being urged to take back control of Civic Amenity Sites, and not to put them out to tender.

At present, Bryson Recycling operates the centres in the county, but Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the council should not be depending on the private sector to operate its facilities.

He said the opening hours of the Dungloe site are not suitable.

Officials acknowledged that the centres in Dungloe and Carndonagh are the subject of reviews in terms of the way they operate, but stressed the council does not have the resources or the capacity to operate the centres itself at present.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that can, and must, change: