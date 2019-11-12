Central Bank to contact consumers on dual pricing experiences

The Central Bank is going to contact consumers to find out about their experiences of dual pricing in relation to insurance.

The Central Bank is before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon to discuss the issue.

Derville Rowland, Director General, Financial Conduct at the Central Bank says it will be helpful to get the facts rather than anecdotal evidence.

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty also pressed Ms Rowland to explain the apparent lack of compliance with the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection code: