Barrett score’s as Ireland draw with Greece in Euro 2021 Qualifier

The Republic of Ireland women’s side were two-minutes away from victory in Greece, but had to settle for a draw in their Euro qualifier.

It finished Greece 1 Ireland 1 in Panionios, with the Greek leveller coming in the third minute of added time.

Ireland took a first half lead after a superb finish by Amber Barrett,but the Irish struggled in the second half and the Greek’s deservedly got the Equaliser.

Tyler Toland was an unused substitute.

Ireland remain second in Group I, and four points clear of today’s hosts.