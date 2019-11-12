136 people attend LUH Emergency Department in past 24 hours

136 people have attended the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital in the last 24 hours which is significantly higher than the average number of patients attending per day.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and management at the hospital say all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

A number of elective non urgent procedures have also been deferred.

The public are again urged to attend the ED only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.