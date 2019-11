A woman’s purse has been stolen during a weekend burglary in Strabane.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at around 5pm in Carrick Strand.

The burglar gained entry through an unlocked rear door and made off with a ladies purse containing a sum of money.

Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant and keep doors locked at all times.

They are also asking members of the public report any suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency number 101.