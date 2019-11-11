Little Angels School gym being used as a classroom

The Principal of the Little Angels School in Letterkenny says while they’ve moved a step closer to a new school building, it’s likely to be this time next year before contractors are on site.

At present, they are at the pre-qualification stage, in which builders with an interest in the job are applying for the right to tender.

At present, a gym at the school is being used as a classroom, but Principal Ailbhe Dunne told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that they hope to have a pre-fab on site to resolve that issue very shortly……..