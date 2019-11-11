Jobs boost for North West

A leading Derry company is in the process of recruiting 15 new staff at its base in Springtown.

Over 70 people right across the country are currently employed by Budget Energy NI.

Open days to recruit staff are currently planned for both Letterkenny and Derry.

The firm which trades as BE Energy Ireland in the Republic has almost 80,000 customers throughout the country with expectations to reach 100,000 customers next year.

In a statement, their Operations Director Ann McEvoy says that the creation of these jobs is proof of the company’s commitment to the North West of Ireland’s economy.

People interested in joining the firm are invited to call into the City Hotel between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. tomorrow.

A further recruitment open day in Letterkenny is also being planned with details of that to be released in due course.