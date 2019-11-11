Horgan to hold talks with Finn Harps board

The board of Finn Harps is due to meet manager Ollie Horgan tonight to discuss plans for next season.

Horgan has made it quite clear that he believes that the club needs considerable investment to enable them to compete better in the Premier Division and to boost their chances of staying up.

Last season, a similar meeting took place.

Horgan will listen to what the board says and will be hoping that a plan can be put in place before he makes any commitment to take charge again for next season.

However, it’s unlikely his own position will be sorted for a while yet.