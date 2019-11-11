GRA calls on minister to withdraw Cavan policing comments

The Garda Representative Association is calling on the Minister of State Michael D’Arcy to apologise for his comments on policing in the border region.

On today’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Donegal GRA Representative Brendan O’Connor said recent announcements of more investment in garda resources in the Cavan Monaghan area are an acknowledgement that the area has been under-resourced in the past.

Over the weekend, Minister D’Arcy said Quinn Industrial Holdings had been let down by gardaí in the area.

The GRA says these comments are ill-informed, elitist, and disheartening for officers on the ground.

Brendan O’Connor says any shortcomings were not the fault of gardai on the ground………….