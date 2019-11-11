Driver clocked speeding at 137kph on Letterkenny to Derry road

A novice driver has been caught speeding at 137kph on the main Letterkenny to Derry road.

The Buncrana Road Policing Unit clocked the motorist driving at a speed of 137kph in a 100 zone on Saturday night in what Gardai have described as ‘foggy conditions’.

The driver is due to appear before the courts in the coming weeks.

A Garda Spokesperson also appealed to drivers to take care on the roads this time of year:

‘Please be careful on the roads. Road conditions from this time of the year onwards can be unpredictable. Please use the fog lights on your car in foggy conditions and most importantly…..adhere to the speed limit’