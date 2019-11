It’s emerged that the Four Lanes Scheme in Letterkenny could take almost two years to complete.

The project, which is due to begin next year, will see improvements works carried out between the Dry Arch and Polestar roundabouts.

The lengthy projection time of 18- 20 months for works to be complete has in turn caused concern over lengthy traffic delays on what is the gateway into the town.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr John O’Donnell: